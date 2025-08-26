Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,266 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

