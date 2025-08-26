Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,044 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Insider Activity

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

