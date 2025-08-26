Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2,361.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $54.6450 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

