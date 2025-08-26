Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total transaction of $285,637.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $3,189,134. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.7%

CLH opened at $244.2650 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.54. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

