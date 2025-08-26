Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after buying an additional 649,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 527,089 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3,306.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 447,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $14,509,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $14,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
Shares of SMPL opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,050 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
