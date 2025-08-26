Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after buying an additional 649,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 527,089 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3,306.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 447,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $14,509,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $14,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $380,956 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,050 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

