Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,928. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

