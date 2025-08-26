Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,918 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after buying an additional 3,983,325 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,684,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,813,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 1,405,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

