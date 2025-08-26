Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 220.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

