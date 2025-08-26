Quantbot Technologies LP Has $527,000 Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILA opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

