Quantbot Technologies LP Has $536,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

