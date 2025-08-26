Quantbot Technologies LP Has $635,000 Stake in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Macro Bank were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Macro Bank by 1,829.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Macro Bank by 19.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macro Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the first quarter worth $157,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Macro Bank Stock Down 8.4%

NYSE BMA opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. Macro Bank Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

About Macro Bank

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

