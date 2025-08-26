Quantbot Technologies LP Has $647,000 Stake in New Gold Inc. $NGD

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,103 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in New Gold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NGD opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

