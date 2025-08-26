Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,366,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

SLVM stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.00.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

