Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 748.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.17% of Mativ worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 119.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 707.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 204.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE MATV opened at $12.2650 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.The company had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,163.20. The trade was a 48.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shruti Singhal bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,630.08. This represents a 241.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MATV shares. Zacks Research raised Mativ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mativ has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

