Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 215.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.9950 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.11%.

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.