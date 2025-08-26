Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $545,000 in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 9,654.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

