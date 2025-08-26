Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $554,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.