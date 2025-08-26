Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $611,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Zillow Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,253.99. The trade was a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $16,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 843,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,620.16. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 580,379 shares of company stock valued at $49,319,729. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

