Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $632,000 in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 3,884.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AXGN stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

