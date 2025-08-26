Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.3%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

