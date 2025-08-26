Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.5180 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

