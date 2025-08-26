Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,059,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:MAIN opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.