Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

