Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 48,666.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 239.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $12.1550 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. TransAlta Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.75.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -45.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.