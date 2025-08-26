Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 106,263 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 301.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.1450 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

