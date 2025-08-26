Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 24,102 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3,394.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 221,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 531,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 327,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 384,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,172.44. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.