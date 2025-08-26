Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $9,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,173 shares of company stock worth $594,733. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

