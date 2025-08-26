Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 43,680 The Chemours Company $CC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,373,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,907,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,507,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 773,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 935,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 445,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.14% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.Chemours’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, CEO Denise Dignam purchased 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,044.76. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $77,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,424.95. The trade was a 6.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

