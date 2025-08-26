Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 9,341 Albany International Corporation $AIN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W downgraded Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Albany International Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE AIN opened at $65.0750 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

