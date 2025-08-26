Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 105,795 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,795 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -193.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -454.55%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

