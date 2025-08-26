Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,687 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ePlus were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ePlus by 377.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 625.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLUS

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.