Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 43,024 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,024 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

