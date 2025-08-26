Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $605,000 Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of BBAI opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.44. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

