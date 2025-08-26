Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $24.7650 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

