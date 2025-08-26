Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 173.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 196,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,595 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 176.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.0% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 223,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

