Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,921,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 261,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8,416.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,573,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 3,531,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 664,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 556,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SVM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $994.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.