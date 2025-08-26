Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.48% of Radian Group worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 306,889 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,749,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 470,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 869,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $83,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,905.05. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $171,834.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $673,469.28. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

