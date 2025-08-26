Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$132.39 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$78.22 and a 52 week high of C$143.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.