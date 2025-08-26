Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.
WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$132.39 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$78.22 and a 52 week high of C$143.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.70.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.71%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
