Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.99% of United Parks & Resorts worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRKS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PRKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $52.7140 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.48.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $490.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

