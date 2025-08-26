Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 317,271 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $222,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,968.54. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $409,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 353,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,487.03. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,986 shares of company stock worth $3,686,738 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 669.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

