Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 54,815 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 281.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

