Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 76,145 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $2,988,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.