Raymond James Financial Predicts TSE:TFP Q3 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

