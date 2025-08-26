Raymond James Financial Predicts TSE:TFP Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.