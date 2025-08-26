Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $829.6522.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.38 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.