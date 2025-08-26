Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $829.6522.
REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.38 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
