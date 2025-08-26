Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:OR Q3 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$42.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$22.31 and a one year high of C$43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

