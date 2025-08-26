Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BHC Q3 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.41. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson bought 1,782,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,501,803.73. Insiders have purchased 3,553,401 shares of company stock worth $27,087,675 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.