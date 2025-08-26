Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:CP Q3 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$101.72 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.60 and a one year high of C$119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$106.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Cassandra P. Quach sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.00, for a total value of C$882,006.00. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total transaction of C$1,809,927.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,164 shares of company stock valued at $35,948,253. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

