Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:HLS Q3 Earnings

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Freeman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

HLS stock opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.62. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.