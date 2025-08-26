Reviewing Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Astrana Health and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $53.2857, indicating a potential upside of 78.03%. The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and The Pennant Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.03 billion 0.82 $43.15 million $0.51 58.69 The Pennant Group $695.24 million 1.22 $22.56 million $0.78 31.59

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than The Pennant Group. The Pennant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 1.04% 3.43% 1.87% The Pennant Group 3.36% 9.85% 4.04%

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and home care agencies, as well as senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.