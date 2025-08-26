Reviewing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EPR Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 2 1 2.33 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $56.9286, indicating a potential upside of 5.64%. Given EPR Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 25.28% 7.66% 3.21% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 5.13% -20.00% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $698.07 million 5.88 $146.07 million $2.03 26.55 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $104.57 million 0.02 -$9.58 million ($26,048.3594) 0.00

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

